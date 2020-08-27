È nata Daisy Dove, la figlia di Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom

LOS ANGELES - Era questione di giorni ormai, e finalmente è arrivata. Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom sono diventati i genitori della piccola Daisy Dove Bloom (lui ha già un figlio di nove anni con l'ex moglie Miranda Kerr).
L'annuncio è arrivato tramite l'Unicef, di cui entrambi i genitori sono ambasciatori: «Stiamo volando, pieni di amore e meraviglia, per l'arrivo sano e sicuro di nostra figlia». La dichiarazione è accompagnata da una foto in bianco e nero che mostra le mani unite di tutti e tre.
Il comunicato dell'Unicef prosegue con un appello per aiutare le donne che vivono in luoghi in cui i parti non sono sicuri, e mettono a rischio sia la vita della mamma che quella del bambino. L'occasione della nascita della piccola Daisy Dove ha dunque permesso alla neomamma e al papà di creare una pagina per le donazioni in favore dell'Unicef.
Gravidanza - La gravidanza è stata documentata dalla cantante sui social network, per la gioia dei fan. L'annuncio era arrivato il 5 marzo, e un mese dopo la conferma che si trattava di una femminuccia.
La coppia è insieme dal 2016, anche se il percorso non è stato privo di crisi. Negli ultimi due anni l'attore e la cantante avevano però ritrovato l'armonia.
Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.