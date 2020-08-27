Keystone
ULTIME NOTIZIE People
Tutte
ITALIA
2 ore
Ecco come si sono conosciuti Belen e Antonino
I dettagli dell’inizio della storia tra l’argentina e il 25enne
STATI UNITI
9 ore
Ellen Pompeo: «Non rimarrò a Grey's Anatomy per sempre»
«Già mi sono vista invecchiare sullo schermo passando dai 33 ai 50 anni: non è divertente», ha spiegato.
STATI UNITI
11 ore
Probabile overdose per Justin Townes Earle
Si attende l'esito dell'autopsia ma l'intervento di terzi è stato escluso
SPAGNA
14 ore
Antonio Banderas è guarito dal coronavirus
L'attore aveva annunciato di essere ammalato il giorno del suo sessantesimo compleanno
ITALIA
16 ore
Aurora Ramazzotti: «Io come Chanel Totti, soffro ancora per una foto»
La figlia di Michelle Hunziker interviene nella polemica di questi giorni
STATI UNITI
18 ore
Confermata l'esclusione di Polanski dall'Academy
Un tribunale californiano non ha accolto le ragioni del regista
STATI UNITI
20 ore
È morto il padre di Steven Spielberg
Il decesso è avvenuto per cause naturali, ha comunicato la sua famiglia
STATI UNITI
22 ore
"Project Power": il film sorpresa che può diventare serie
La pellicola con Jamie Foxx e Joseph Gordon-Levitt si candida a diventare una delle rivelazioni dell’estate
CANTONE
1 gior
Le Officine Sonorum questa domenica sono di nuovo live
Tornano i concerti in diretta streaming del portale ticinese e li potrete vedere anche su Piazzaticino.ch
STATI UNITI
1 gior
Margot Robbie e una cena con Harry e Meghan
L'attrice ha poi consigliato alla coppia di avere pazienza ora che si sono trasferiti in California
ITALIA
1 gior
Mahmood “snobba” i social, ma i follower non perdonano
Scoppia la polemica per alcune dichiarazioni del cantante 
STATI UNITI
1 gior
Breonna Taylor, anche Vanity Fair si unisce alla protesta
Alla 26enne uccisa dalla polizia sarà dedicata la copertina di settembre
STATI UNITI
27.08.2020 - 08:120

È nata Daisy Dove, la figlia di Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom

L'annuncio della nascita è arrivato tramite l'Unicef, di cui entrambi sono ambasciatori

di Alessandra Ferrara
Giornalista

LOS ANGELES - Era questione di giorni ormai, e finalmente è arrivata. Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom sono diventati i genitori della piccola Daisy Dove Bloom (lui ha già un figlio di nove anni con l'ex moglie Miranda Kerr). 

L'annuncio è arrivato tramite l'Unicef, di cui entrambi i genitori sono ambasciatori: «Stiamo volando, pieni di amore e meraviglia, per l'arrivo sano e sicuro di nostra figlia». La dichiarazione è accompagnata da una foto in bianco e nero che mostra le mani unite di tutti e tre.

Il comunicato dell'Unicef prosegue con un appello per aiutare le donne che vivono in luoghi in cui i parti non sono sicuri, e mettono a rischio sia la vita della mamma che quella del bambino. L'occasione della nascita della piccola Daisy Dove ha dunque permesso alla neomamma e al papà di creare una pagina per le donazioni in favore dell'Unicef.  

Gravidanza - La gravidanza è stata documentata dalla cantante sui social network, per la gioia dei fan. L'annuncio era arrivato il 5 marzo, e un mese dopo la conferma che si trattava di una femminuccia. 
La coppia è insieme dal 2016, anche se il percorso non è stato privo di crisi. Negli ultimi due anni l'attore e la cantante avevano però ritrovato l'armonia. 

 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

Un post condiviso da UNICEF (@unicef) in data:

daisy katy perry nascita orlando bloom unicef

YouTube
Facebook
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter

Copyright © 1997-2020 TicinOnline SA - Tutti i diritti riservati
IMPRESSUM - DISCLAIMER - SEGNALACI - COMPANY PAGES
Disposizioni sulla protezione dei dati  -   Cookie e pubblicità online  -   Diritto all'oblio


Ultimo aggiornamento: 2020-08-27 08:40:21 | 91.208.130.86