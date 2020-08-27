È nata Daisy Dove, la figlia di Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom

LOS ANGELES - Era questione di giorni ormai, e finalmente è arrivata. Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom sono diventati i genitori della piccola Daisy Dove Bloom (lui ha già un figlio di nove anni con l'ex moglie Miranda Kerr).

L'annuncio è arrivato tramite l'Unicef, di cui entrambi i genitori sono ambasciatori: «Stiamo volando, pieni di amore e meraviglia, per l'arrivo sano e sicuro di nostra figlia». La dichiarazione è accompagnata da una foto in bianco e nero che mostra le mani unite di tutti e tre.

Il comunicato dell'Unicef prosegue con un appello per aiutare le donne che vivono in luoghi in cui i parti non sono sicuri, e mettono a rischio sia la vita della mamma che quella del bambino. L'occasione della nascita della piccola Daisy Dove ha dunque permesso alla neomamma e al papà di creare una pagina per le donazioni in favore dell'Unicef.

Gravidanza - La gravidanza è stata documentata dalla cantante sui social network, per la gioia dei fan. L'annuncio era arrivato il 5 marzo, e un mese dopo la conferma che si trattava di una femminuccia.

La coppia è insieme dal 2016, anche se il percorso non è stato privo di crisi. Negli ultimi due anni l'attore e la cantante avevano però ritrovato l'armonia.