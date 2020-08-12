«È stato come avere un elefante seduto sul petto»

NEW YORK - Alyssa Milano sta vivendo un periodo difficile a causa delle conseguenze del coronavirus. L'attrice - diventata famosa in tutto il mondo grazie a serie televisive come "Streghe" e "Merlose Place" - ha rivelato sui social network di aver contratto il virus lo scorso mese di marzo. E lo strascico dell'infezione prosegue oggi.
«Ho pensato di mostrarvi cosa il Covid-19 fa ai tuoi capelli», ha scritto Milano su Twitter, pubblicando un filmato in cui si mostra mentre si pettina dopo la doccia, perdendo diversi ciuffi di capelli. «Una sola spazzolata», dice, mostrando i capelli persi di fronte all'obiettivo. «Per favore, prendete la cosa sul serio» e «mettetevi quella dannata mascherina».
In una foto pubblicata su Instagram sabato scorso, l'attrice ha mostrato quali erano le sue condizioni a inizio aprile, dopo due settimane alle prese con i sintomi della malattia. «Non mi ero mai sentita così male» si legge nel testo che accompagna il suo volto, con indosso un respiratore.
L'attrice è risultata due volte negativa al coronavirus, ma il test sierologico ha poi dato esito positivo. «Mi faceva male tutto. Ho perso l'olfatto. Era come se ci fosse un elefante seduto sul mio petto. Non riuscivo a respirare. Ho perso 4 chili mezzo in due settimane. Ero confusa. Con una leggera febbre. E i mal di testa erano terribili. Praticamente avevo qualsiasi sintomo del Covid», ha raccontato.
This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️