«È stato come avere un elefante seduto sul petto»

NEW YORK - Alyssa Milano sta vivendo un periodo difficile a causa delle conseguenze del coronavirus. L'attrice - diventata famosa in tutto il mondo grazie a serie televisive come "Streghe" e "Merlose Place" - ha rivelato sui social network di aver contratto il virus lo scorso mese di marzo. E lo strascico dell'infezione prosegue oggi.

«Ho pensato di mostrarvi cosa il Covid-19 fa ai tuoi capelli», ha scritto Milano su Twitter, pubblicando un filmato in cui si mostra mentre si pettina dopo la doccia, perdendo diversi ciuffi di capelli. «Una sola spazzolata», dice, mostrando i capelli persi di fronte all'obiettivo. «Per favore, prendete la cosa sul serio» e «mettetevi quella dannata mascherina».

In una foto pubblicata su Instagram sabato scorso, l'attrice ha mostrato quali erano le sue condizioni a inizio aprile, dopo due settimane alle prese con i sintomi della malattia. «Non mi ero mai sentita così male» si legge nel testo che accompagna il suo volto, con indosso un respiratore.

L'attrice è risultata due volte negativa al coronavirus, ma il test sierologico ha poi dato esito positivo. «Mi faceva male tutto. Ho perso l'olfatto. Era come se ci fosse un elefante seduto sul mio petto. Non riuscivo a respirare. Ho perso 4 chili mezzo in due settimane. Ero confusa. Con una leggera febbre. E i mal di testa erano terribili. Praticamente avevo qualsiasi sintomo del Covid», ha raccontato.