«È stato come avere un elefante seduto sul petto»

CANADA
53 min
Ryan Reynolds e Paul McCartney candidati a diventare capi indiani
Una comunità nativa americana canadese ha proposto i loro nomi per l'incarico. Se eletti, dovrebbero trasferirsi.
LUGANO
9 ore
Quest'uomo è rinchiuso in un monolocale
Stefano Frassetto, papà di 35 M2, la folle (e amatissima) striscia di 20 Minuti, si racconta. Ecco il video.
ITALIA
11 ore
Michelle Hunziker, star controcorrente: «Mi piacciono i paparazzi»
La showgirl svizzera è una delle poche celebrità del mondo dello spettacolo a non avere problemi con i fotografi
COREA DEL SUD
14 ore
"Break The Silence" porta i BTS al cinema
È il quarto film con protagonisti i fenomeni planetari del K-pop
STATI UNITI
16 ore
Kanye rischia un'indagine per frode elettorale
Anche l'Illinois dichiara non valide le firme raccolte per l'elezione presidenziale. Era già successo in New Jersey
STATI UNITI
18 ore
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson è l'attore più pagato del 2020
Sono i compensi elargiti da Netflix a fare la differenza, spiega Forbes
ITALIA
20 ore
Ladri in casa, Facchinetti: «Ero pronto a sparare»
Il conduttore televisivo ha parlato del furto in casa, che è stato trasmesso durante "The Facchinettis"
STATI UNITI
23 ore
Zelda Williams bacchetta Eric Trump per aver condiviso un video di suo padre
La strumentalizzazione non è piaciuta alla figlia dell'attore scomparso: «I morti non possono votare, i vivi sì».
CANTONE
1 gior
Il viaggio (dentro se stessa) di una ragazza in bicicletta
"Girl & Bicycle" è l'omaggio a Ridley Scott della Goodfellas Motion Pictures
STATI UNITI
1 gior
Una petizione per rimuovere Kylie Jenner dal video di "WAP"
Sono già state raccolte circa 65mila firme.
STATI UNITI
1 gior
Tornato dalle ferie in famiglia, Kanye West «sta alla grande»
Inverosimile candidato presidenziale, il rapper era stato vittima di un episodio bipolare. La moglie Kim tira il fiato.
SPAGNA
1 gior
Banderas, compleanno con il coronavirus
L'attore dice di sentirsi «relativamente bene, solo un po' più stanco del solito»
STATI UNITI
12.08.2020 - 06:310

«È stato come avere un elefante seduto sul petto»

L'attrice Alyssa Milano ha condiviso sui social la sua battaglia contro il coronavirus

di Simone Re
Giornalista

NEW YORK - Alyssa Milano sta vivendo un periodo difficile a causa delle conseguenze del coronavirus. L'attrice - diventata famosa in tutto il mondo grazie a serie televisive come "Streghe" e "Merlose Place" - ha rivelato sui social network di aver contratto il virus lo scorso mese di marzo. E lo strascico dell'infezione prosegue oggi.

«Ho pensato di mostrarvi cosa il Covid-19 fa ai tuoi capelli», ha scritto Milano su Twitter, pubblicando un filmato in cui si mostra mentre si pettina dopo la doccia, perdendo diversi ciuffi di capelli. «Una sola spazzolata», dice, mostrando i capelli persi di fronte all'obiettivo. «Per favore, prendete la cosa sul serio» e «mettetevi quella dannata mascherina».

In una foto pubblicata su Instagram sabato scorso, l'attrice ha mostrato quali erano le sue condizioni a inizio aprile, dopo due settimane alle prese con i sintomi della malattia. «Non mi ero mai sentita così male» si legge nel testo che accompagna il suo volto, con indosso un respiratore.

L'attrice è risultata due volte negativa al coronavirus, ma il test sierologico ha poi dato esito positivo. «Mi faceva male tutto. Ho perso l'olfatto. Era come se ci fosse un elefante seduto sul mio petto. Non riuscivo a respirare. Ho perso 4 chili mezzo in due settimane. Ero confusa. Con una leggera febbre. E i mal di testa erano terribili. Praticamente avevo qualsiasi sintomo del Covid», ha raccontato. 

alyssa milano coronavirus
