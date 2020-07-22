Orlando Bloom distrutto per la morte del suo cane

LOS ANGELES - Hanno avuto un tragico epilogo le ricerche del cane di Orlando Bloom, scomparso una settimana fa. L'animale da compagnia dell'attore è stato trovato senza vita.

È stato lo stesso Orlando a renderlo noto con un post su Instagram. Lo si vede visibilmente affranto nelle immagini e nei video a corredo del post. «Dopo sette giorni di ricerche dall'alba al tramonto e nelle ore piccole, oggi abbiamo trovato il suo collare» ha scritto Bloom. «In questa settimana ho pianto più di quanto ritenevo fosse possibile» e ciò è stato molto catartico, ha aggiunto. «Non ho lasciato nulla d'intentato, mi sono infilato in ogni cavità fatta dall'uomo, sotto le strade, ho cercato in ogni cortile e nel letto dei torrenti. Anche due cani da fiuto hanno fatto del loro meglio».

Per omaggiare la memoria del suo Mighty, Bloom si è fatto tatuare il suo nome sul petto, all'altezza del cuore. «Sono così grato di aver imparato dal mio piccolo Mighty che l'amore è eterno e il vero significato della devozione. Sono sicuro che ha guardato giù verso di me che fischiavo in ogni cortile e sa che ho fatto tutto ciò che potevo per rispettare il nostro legame. Era più che una compagnia. Era un'affinità d'anime».