Orlando Bloom distrutto per la morte del suo cane

LOS ANGELES - Hanno avuto un tragico epilogo le ricerche del cane di Orlando Bloom, scomparso una settimana fa. L'animale da compagnia dell'attore è stato trovato senza vita.
È stato lo stesso Orlando a renderlo noto con un post su Instagram. Lo si vede visibilmente affranto nelle immagini e nei video a corredo del post. «Dopo sette giorni di ricerche dall'alba al tramonto e nelle ore piccole, oggi abbiamo trovato il suo collare» ha scritto Bloom. «In questa settimana ho pianto più di quanto ritenevo fosse possibile» e ciò è stato molto catartico, ha aggiunto. «Non ho lasciato nulla d'intentato, mi sono infilato in ogni cavità fatta dall'uomo, sotto le strade, ho cercato in ogni cortile e nel letto dei torrenti. Anche due cani da fiuto hanno fatto del loro meglio».
Per omaggiare la memoria del suo Mighty, Bloom si è fatto tatuare il suo nome sul petto, all'altezza del cuore. «Sono così grato di aver imparato dal mio piccolo Mighty che l'amore è eterno e il vero significato della devozione. Sono sicuro che ha guardato giù verso di me che fischiavo in ogni cortile e sa che ho fatto tutto ciò che potevo per rispettare il nostro legame. Era più che una compagnia. Era un'affinità d'anime».
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar... I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing... I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s ❤️Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother❤️l
Hanno avuto un tragico epilogo le ricerche del cane di Orlando Bloom, scomparso una settimana fa. L'animale da compagnia dell'attore è stato trovato senza vita.