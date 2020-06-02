KEYSTONE
Kendall Jenner ha invitato tutti a istruirsi per diventare un «migliore alleato» della comunità afroamericana.
ULTIME NOTIZIE People
Tutte
CANTONE
1 ora
Un concorso letterario per lanciare Altroquando
È una nuova associazione culturale ticinese, che si dedica alla promozione del genere fantastico
CANTONE
5 ore
Le imperdibili novità di giugno su Netflix, Prime e Disney+
È il mese delle stagioni conclusive di "Tredici" e "Dark", ma occhio anche a "El Presidente"
ITALIA
13 ore
Melissa Satta conferma: «Voglio un altro figlio»
L’annuncio durante una diretta Instagram con i fan
ITALIA
15 ore
Mara Venier si frattura un piede prima di andare in tv
Ma la conduttrice non ha rinunciato a presentare “Domenica In”
REGNO UNITO
17 ore
La regina Elisabetta ricompare per la prima volta dallo scoppio della pandemia
La sovrana è stata fotografata mentre cavalca nei giardini di Windsor. Non la si vedeva da quasi tre mesi.
STATI UNITI
19 ore
«Ne abbiamo avuto abbastanza»: il caso Floyd e la condanna delle star
Da Michael Jordan a Jay-Z, sono in molti a far sentire la propria voce in queste ore
AUSTRALIA
21 ore
Niente sesso sul set: c'è la pandemia
Le case di produzione australiane dovranno dotarsi di un "sorvegliante dell'intimità".
STATI UNITI
23 ore
200mila dollari da Lively e Reynolds alla NAACP
Le due star hanno deciso di sostenere una delle più antiche e influenti organizzazioni per la difesa dei diritti civili
ITALIA
1 gior
Giovanni Veronesi contro la Svizzera (ma non solo)
Il regista accusa le nazioni che non vedono di buon occhio il turismo dall'Italia
STATI UNITI
2 gior
Clint Eastwood, i 90 anni di una leggenda di Hollywood
Il successo grazie a Sergio Leone, poi la collaborazione con Don Siegel e infine la carriera da regista
STATI UNITI
02.06.2020 - 10:300

L'appello di Kendall Jenner ai suoi 130 milioni di follower

La top model invita tutti a istruirsi, così da comprendere e aiutare la comunità afroamericana

di Fabio Caironi
Giornalista

LOS ANGELES - Kendall Jenner ha invitato i suoi 130 milioni di follower su Instagram a «continuare a fare ricerca, leggere e imparare come diventare migliori alleati» della comunità afroamericana, di nuovo al centro del dibattito pubblico dopo i vari episodi di violenza da parte della polizia.

Come molte altre celebrità, la top model - dopo aver assistito alle proteste in corso in tutto il Paese - ha ripensato a quello che viene chiamato «il privilegio dei bianchi»: «Non ho mai realizzato personalmente la paura e il dolore che gli afroamericani affrontano ogni giorno, ma so che nessuno dovrebbe vivere in uno stato di paura costante».

«Prometto che continuerò a educare me stesso su come potrò aiutare» ha scritto Kendall via social.

comunità afroamericana follower kendall jenner
Potrebbe interessarti anche
Tutte
STATI UNITI
1 anno
Il misterioso annuncio di Kendall Jenner
La top model svelerà qualcosa su Twitter domenica sera
REGNO UNITO
2 mesi
Harry e Meghan annunciano la chiusura del loro account Instagram @sussexroyal
Avevano accumulato più di 11 milioni di follower: «Speriamo di riconnetterci con voi presto!», promettono.
FOTO
STATI UNITI
2 mesi
Bella Hadid in topless invita tutti a stare a casa
La top model ha invitato i follower a trovare modi utili per passare il tempo durante l'emergenza coronavirus
REGNO UNITO
2 mesi
La top model colpita dal coronavirus: «Anche mangiare è diventato doloroso»
Alexina Graham ha raccontato la sua esperienza in un post Instagram

YouTube
Facebook
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter

Copyright © 1997-2020 TicinOnline SA - Tutti i diritti riservati
IMPRESSUM - DISCLAIMER - SEGNALACI - COMPANY PAGES
Disposizioni sulla protezione dei dati  -   Cookie e pubblicità online  -   Diritto all'oblio


Ultimo aggiornamento: 2020-06-02 11:04:15 | 91.208.130.89