L'appello di Kendall Jenner ai suoi 130 milioni di follower

LOS ANGELES - Kendall Jenner ha invitato i suoi 130 milioni di follower su Instagram a «continuare a fare ricerca, leggere e imparare come diventare migliori alleati» della comunità afroamericana, di nuovo al centro del dibattito pubblico dopo i vari episodi di violenza da parte della polizia.

Come molte altre celebrità, la top model - dopo aver assistito alle proteste in corso in tutto il Paese - ha ripensato a quello che viene chiamato «il privilegio dei bianchi»: «Non ho mai realizzato personalmente la paura e il dolore che gli afroamericani affrontano ogni giorno, ma so che nessuno dovrebbe vivere in uno stato di paura costante».

«Prometto che continuerò a educare me stesso su come potrò aiutare» ha scritto Kendall via social.