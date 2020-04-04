Pink e il figlio di tre anni hanno avuto il Covid-19

LOS ANGELES - La popstar Pink e il figlio Jameson, di tre anni, ha rivelato di essere risultata positiva al coronavirus.
È stata lei stessa a rilevarlo in un post su Instagram. Due settimane fa lei e il piccolo hanno manifestato sintomi di quello che poteva essere Covid-19 e l'esito del tampone è stato positivo. Dopo aver seguito le terapie prescritte dal medico i due sono stati nuovamente testati qualche giorno fa: l'esito è stato negativo.
Pink sottolinea l'importanza dei tamponi per capire in tempo chi ha contratto il virus: «È un fallimento del nostro governo non rende i test più ampiamente accessibili. Li dobbiamo rendere gratuiti per proteggere i nostri bambini, le nostre famiglie, gli amici e le comunità».
La cantante ha annunciato la donazione di un milione di dollari a due fondi lanciati per contrastare l'emergenza. 500mila dollari vanno alla città di Los Angeles e altrettanti a un ospedale di Filadelfia dove la madre ha lavorato per 18 anni.
Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️
