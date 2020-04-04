keystone-sda.ch (Matt Sayles)
Pink e il figlio di tre anni sono positivi al coronavirus.
STATI UNITI
04.04.2020 - 15:200

Pink e il figlio di tre anni hanno avuto il Covid-19

La popstar ha donato un milione di dollari a due fondi di emergenza

di Fabio Caironi
Giornalista

LOS ANGELES - La popstar Pink e il figlio Jameson, di tre anni, ha rivelato di essere risultata positiva al coronavirus.

È stata lei stessa a rilevarlo in un post su Instagram. Due settimane fa lei e il piccolo hanno manifestato sintomi di quello che poteva essere Covid-19 e l'esito del tampone è stato positivo. Dopo aver seguito le terapie prescritte dal medico i due sono stati nuovamente testati qualche giorno fa: l'esito è stato negativo.

Pink sottolinea l'importanza dei tamponi per capire in tempo chi ha contratto il virus: «È un fallimento del nostro governo non rende i test più ampiamente accessibili. Li dobbiamo rendere gratuiti per proteggere i nostri bambini, le nostre famiglie, gli amici e le comunità».

La cantante ha annunciato la donazione di un milione di dollari a due fondi lanciati per contrastare l'emergenza. 500mila dollari vanno alla città di Los Angeles e altrettanti a un ospedale di Filadelfia dove la madre ha lavorato per 18 anni.

