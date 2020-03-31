La top model colpita dal coronavirus: «Anche mangiare è diventato doloroso»

LONDRA - Tra le centinaia di malati di Covid-19 nel mondo c'è anche un "angelo" di Victoria's Secret.

È Alexina Graham, modella britannica e prima rossa ad aver sfilato nel Fashion Show (ora in disgrazia) del celebre brand di intimo. La top model ha raccontato su Instagram di essere stata contagiata dal coronavirus e di cosa ha provato dopo essersi ammalata.

«È spaventoso: il primo giorno vomitavo e andavo in bagno più volte, poi febbre e forti brividi. Non riuscivo a respirare e nemmeno a parlare, i miei polmoni non me lo permettevano. Avevo una stretta in petto, non ero in grado di entrare e uscire dal bagno da sola e avevo bisogno di aiuto anche per alzarmi dal letto. Anche mangiare è diventato doloroso».

Alexina, originaria di Nottingham, pensa che nel Regno Unito siano ancora in troppi a sottovalutare questo virus. «Qualcuno non la prende ancora sul serio, leggo notizie su incontri e persino su party in casa. Per favore, rimanete nella vostra abitazione in isolamento o solo con chi vivete».

L'ultimo pensiero va a chi l'ha curata. «Grazie mille ai nostri eroi della salute, al servizio sanitario nazionale e a tutti gli operatori in questo momento folle».