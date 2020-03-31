La top model colpita dal coronavirus: «Anche mangiare è diventato doloroso»

LONDRA - Tra le centinaia di malati di Covid-19 nel mondo c'è anche un "angelo" di Victoria's Secret.
È Alexina Graham, modella britannica e prima rossa ad aver sfilato nel Fashion Show (ora in disgrazia) del celebre brand di intimo. La top model ha raccontato su Instagram di essere stata contagiata dal coronavirus e di cosa ha provato dopo essersi ammalata.
«È spaventoso: il primo giorno vomitavo e andavo in bagno più volte, poi febbre e forti brividi. Non riuscivo a respirare e nemmeno a parlare, i miei polmoni non me lo permettevano. Avevo una stretta in petto, non ero in grado di entrare e uscire dal bagno da sola e avevo bisogno di aiuto anche per alzarmi dal letto. Anche mangiare è diventato doloroso».
Alexina, originaria di Nottingham, pensa che nel Regno Unito siano ancora in troppi a sottovalutare questo virus. «Qualcuno non la prende ancora sul serio, leggo notizie su incontri e persino su party in casa. Per favore, rimanete nella vostra abitazione in isolamento o solo con chi vivete».
L'ultimo pensiero va a chi l'ha curata. «Grazie mille ai nostri eroi della salute, al servizio sanitario nazionale e a tutti gli operatori in questo momento folle».
Little Sister looks after Big Sister ❤️ Thank you Sister!! I was scared, I was in pain and I didn’t know what was to come but you took care of me, you held me, you wiped away my tears and you have been there through each step. When you couldn’t be with me in hospital you were there on the phone. Family, best friend and my nurse at home. Love you 💕 Day 5 and I’m getting stronger and feeling better daily 🙌🏼. Thank you to the people who sent kind messages, love and good vibes 💗 It really meant the world to me and lifted my spirits💋 Some People are still not taking this seriously. I see on the news there are still gatherings going on and even house party’s!!Please stay home in isolation alone or with who you live with only!! It’s scary -I was throwing up and on the toilet at the same time multiple times through the first day, the fever appeared and then when It broke I got severe chills, i was light headed, I lost shortness of breath, I lost the ability to be able to speak properly in full sentences,my lungs just wouldn’t let me, my chest was tight, I wasn’t able to get in and out of a bath alone, i needed help to get in and out of bed and even eating became painful!! Please take this seriously and please stay home. Love to you all out there ❤️ Stay safe everyone 🌎 💋 💋 (the first photo was taken when we had already started self isolation at home, my first symptoms started but I thought I had food poisoning only) #keepsafe #stayhome #lookaftereachother #lookafteryourself Big Thankyou to our health hero’s, Thankyou to the NHS and Thankyou to Key workers in this crazy time 💗
