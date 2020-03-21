KEYSTONE
I consigli di Harry e Meghan per chi soffre a causa del distanziamento sociale.
21.03.2020 - 11:360

I consigli utili di Harry e Meghan per chi si sente solo

La coppia invita tutti a discutere le proprie emozioni derivanti dall'isolamento causato dalla pandemia globale

di Fabio Caironi
Giornalista

VANCOUVER - Il principe Harry e la moglie Meghan Markle hanno dedicato il loro ultimo post Instagram a fornire consigli utili per chi si trova in una situazione di sofferenza psicologica a causa del distanziamento sociale e dell'isolamento necessari per affrontare la pandemia di coronavirus.

I duchi di Sussex hanno invitato tutti a discutere le proprie emozioni con la frase "Oggi mi sento..." e facendo da megafono a organizzazioni che offrono assistenza e supporto nei paesi anglofoni: Crisis Text Line, Shout UK e Kids Help Phone.

«Molti di noi possono sentirsi confusi» scrivono Harry e Meghan. «O soli, o ansiosi o spaventati». Il benessere emotivo di ciascuno di noi, si legge su Instagram, «è messo in discussione ogni giorno, ma le nostre vite sono solitamente piene di distrazioni». Ora, con l'emergenza Covid-19 in costante evoluzione, «ci stiamo tutti adeguando a questa nuova normalità e ai sentimenti che ne derivano». 

 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 

With everything going on, it’s a lot to take in. Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared...and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don’t know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It’s perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things. Our emotional well-being is challenged everyday whether we realise it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions. Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it. But here’s the good thing (because right now we need to hear good things, right?): Yes, there is isolation and physical distancing, but there doesn’t have to be loneliness. There are resources that can help us all through this process, and ways that YOU can become one of those resources. @crisistextline @giveusashoutinsta @kidshelpphone and CTL Ireland are organisations that need new volunteers now more than ever and have an open door for you to get the support you need. • - If you’re home and feeling bored, you can digitally train to be a counselor and HELP someone who really needs your support! What an amazing way to use this time • - If you feel alone, overwhelmed, depressed, or anxious, you can text one of these lines and talk it through. • - If you are in an abusive relationship and now find yourself in isolation with your abuser, these counselors are there for you. You do not need to suffer in silence. And for those of you who don’t feel comfortable texting with a stranger, reach out to your friends, family and colleagues. Phone calls and video conferencing are such a great way to feel more connected - ask if they’re okay, tell them how you’re (actually) feeling, and use this time to really listen for the answer. If there is someone you know and are worried about, your text may be the thing that saves their life.

Un post condiviso da The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) in data:

