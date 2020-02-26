«Rapita e violentata», ecco perché Duffy sparì dalla circolazione

BANGOR - Che fine ha fatto Duffy? La domanda in questi anni se la sono posta in molti. All’alba della scorsa decade, la cantante gallese era di fatto considerata una delle star assolute del “soul bianco” al fianco delle voci di Amy Winehouse e Adele. Il successo, il Grammy per il suo debutto discografico e poi quella «pausa di riflessione» interrotta solamente ora con una drammatica rivelazione.

«Potete solo immaginare quante volte ho pensato di scrivere queste parole». Così inizia il lungo post pubblicato su Instagram dalla cantante, in cui spiega cosa le sia accaduto. «Sono stata violentata, drogata e tenuta in ostaggio per diversi giorni», racconta senza entrare nei dettagli della vicenda, che saranno in parte resi noti in un’intervista nel corso delle prossime settimane. Ed è stato proprio l’incontro con un giornalista a convincerla ad alleggerirsi dal pesante fardello. «È stato gentile e mi sono sentita benissimo nel poterne finalmente parlare».

La cantante ha in ogni caso rassicurato i suoi fan, spiegando che in questi anni ha cercato di riprendersi dal grave trauma subito. «Ora sto bene», ma «il recupero ha richiesto tempo». Nell’ultimo decennio «ho impiegato migliaia e migliaia di giorni per tornare a sentire la luce del sole nuovamente nel mio cuore, e ora quel sole splende».

Qualcuno si è chiesto perché Duffy abbia deciso di non parlarne attraverso la musica. E la cantante ha risposto anche a questo: «Non volevo mostrare a tutto il mondo la tristezza che avevo negli occhi. Me lo sono chiesta: come posso cantare dal cuore se questo è spezzato?». E così facendo «pian piano si è aggiustato».