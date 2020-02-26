«Rapita e violentata», ecco perché Duffy sparì dalla circolazione

BANGOR - Che fine ha fatto Duffy? La domanda in questi anni se la sono posta in molti. All’alba della scorsa decade, la cantante gallese era di fatto considerata una delle star assolute del “soul bianco” al fianco delle voci di Amy Winehouse e Adele. Il successo, il Grammy per il suo debutto discografico e poi quella «pausa di riflessione» interrotta solamente ora con una drammatica rivelazione.
«Potete solo immaginare quante volte ho pensato di scrivere queste parole». Così inizia il lungo post pubblicato su Instagram dalla cantante, in cui spiega cosa le sia accaduto. «Sono stata violentata, drogata e tenuta in ostaggio per diversi giorni», racconta senza entrare nei dettagli della vicenda, che saranno in parte resi noti in un’intervista nel corso delle prossime settimane. Ed è stato proprio l’incontro con un giornalista a convincerla ad alleggerirsi dal pesante fardello. «È stato gentile e mi sono sentita benissimo nel poterne finalmente parlare».
La cantante ha in ogni caso rassicurato i suoi fan, spiegando che in questi anni ha cercato di riprendersi dal grave trauma subito. «Ora sto bene», ma «il recupero ha richiesto tempo». Nell’ultimo decennio «ho impiegato migliaia e migliaia di giorni per tornare a sentire la luce del sole nuovamente nel mio cuore, e ora quel sole splende».
Qualcuno si è chiesto perché Duffy abbia deciso di non parlarne attraverso la musica. E la cantante ha risposto anche a questo: «Non volevo mostrare a tutto il mondo la tristezza che avevo negli occhi. Me lo sono chiesta: come posso cantare dal cuore se questo è spezzato?». E così facendo «pian piano si è aggiustato».
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.