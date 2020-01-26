Madonna annulla anche il primo concerto di Londra

LONDRA - Non c’è pace per Madonna, che si vede costretta ad annullare l’ennesimo concerto, questa volta a Londra. «Devo ascoltare il mio corpo e mettere la mia salute al primo posto» ha scritto la cantante su Instagram, accompagnando il testo con una foto in cui è ritratta seduta ma appoggiata ad un bastone (super chic).
Il concerto annullato era in programma lunedì, prima tappa dei 15 totali previsti nella capitale britannica. Confermato invece quello di mercoledì.
Già settimana scorsa la regina del pop si era vista costretta ad annullare il concerto di Lisbona.
Al momento non è nota la causa che costringe la cantante a dover rinunciare ad alcune date. Sempre su Instagram Madonna ha parlato di «ferite che la affliggono dall’inizio del tour», e nell’ambiente c’è chi parla di dolori al ginocchio. Ma nessuna conferma ufficiale è mai arrivata.
I am deeply sorry that I have to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday January 27th in London. Under doctors guidance I have been told to rest for a few days. As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first. The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show. So I will keep going until I cannot. As always- anyone who purchased a ticket will be refunded for tickets purchased that evening. The show on Wednesday January 29th will go as scheduled. Again I am deeply sorry to disappoint anyone and please know that it hurts me more than you can imagine to have to cancel any shows. Thank you again for your understanding. 🙏🏼.