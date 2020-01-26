Keystone
REGNO UNITO
26.01.2020 - 11:220

Madonna annulla anche il primo concerto di Londra

La regina del pop ha parlato di «ferite che la affliggono dall'inizio del tour»

di Alessandra Ferrara
Giornalista

LONDRA - Non c’è pace per Madonna, che si vede costretta ad annullare l’ennesimo concerto, questa volta a Londra. «Devo ascoltare il mio corpo e mettere la mia salute al primo posto» ha scritto la cantante su Instagram, accompagnando il testo con una foto in cui è ritratta seduta ma appoggiata ad un bastone (super chic). 

Il concerto annullato era in programma lunedì, prima tappa dei 15 totali previsti nella capitale britannica. Confermato invece quello di mercoledì. 

Già settimana scorsa la regina del pop si era vista costretta ad annullare il concerto di Lisbona. 

Al momento non è nota la causa che costringe la cantante a dover rinunciare ad alcune date. Sempre su Instagram Madonna ha parlato di «ferite che la affliggono dall’inizio del tour», e nell’ambiente c’è chi parla di dolori al ginocchio. Ma nessuna conferma ufficiale è mai arrivata. 

