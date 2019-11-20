Ecco qui tutti i nominati per gli "Oscar della musica"

LOS ANGELES - Sono Lizzo, Billie Eilish e Lil Nas X quelli che hanno raggranellato il maggior numero di nomination per i Grammy del 2020, gli Oscar della musica americana.

Il vero faccia a faccia, però, sarà proprio fra Lizzo e la Eilish che si contendono 4 dei premi più importanti, come Disco dell'anno, Canzone dell'anno e Miglior registrazione.

Da puntualizzare che, contando le nomination totali, Lizzo resta davanti ai colleghi con 8 nomination in totale, mentre Billie e Lil Nas ne hanno “solamente” 6.

Seguono a ruota, invece, due pesi massimi del pop: Ariana Grande (4 nominations) e Taylor Swift (3 nomination).

La 62esima edizione dei Grammy si terrà il prossimo 26 gennaio allo Staples Center di Los Angeles. A condurre la serata ci sarà Alicia Keys.

Qui di seguito tutti (ma proprio tutti) i nominati:

REGISTRAZIONE DELL'ANNO

Bon Iver - Hey Ma

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

Ariana Grande - 7 rings

H.E.R. - Hard Place

Khalid - Talk

Lil Nas X - Old Town Road

Lizzo - Truth Hurts

Post Malone - Sunflower

ALBUM DELL'ANNO

Bon Iver - i,i

Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell!

Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go

H.E.R. - I Used to Know Her

Lil Nas X - 7

Lizzo - Cuz I Love You

Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride



CANZONE DELL'ANNO

Lady Gaga - Always Remember Us This Way

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

Brandi Carlile - Bring My Flowers Now

H.E.R. - Hard Place

Taylor Swift - Lover

Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Love

Lizzo - Truth Hurts

MIGLIOR ARTISTA ESORDIENTE

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

MIGLIOR ALBUM RAP

Revenge of the Dreamers III – Dreamville

Championships – Meek Mill

i am > i was – 21 Savage

IGOR – Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy – YBN Cordae

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

J. Cole - Middle Child

DaBaby - Suge

Dreamville - Down Bad [ft. J.I.D., Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG, Young Nudy]

Nipsey Hussle - Racks in the Middle [ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy]

Offset - Clout [ft. Cardi B]

MIGLIOR COLLABORAZIONE RAP

DJ Khaled - Higher [ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend]

Lil Baby and Gunna - Drip Too Hard

Lil Nas X - Panini

Mustard - Ballin [ft. Roddy Ricch]

Young Thug - The London [ft. J. Cole and Travis Scott]



MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE POP DI UN ARTISTA SOLISTA

Beyoncé - Spirit

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

Ariana Grande - 7 rings

Lizzo - Truth Hurts

Taylor Swift - You Need to Calm Down



MIGLIOR DUO/GRUPPO POP

Ariana Grande & the Social House - Boyfriend

The Jonas Brothers - Sucker

Lil Nas X - Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Post Malone - Sunflower [ft. Swae Lee]

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Señorita



MIGLIOR ALBUM DI UN CANTANTE POP

Beyoncé - The Lion King: The Gift

Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande - thank u, next

Ed Sheeran - No.6 Collaborations Project

Taylor Swift - Lover



MIGLIOR ALBUM POP TRADIZIONALE



Andrea Bocelli - Sì

Michael Bublé - Love (Deluxe Edition)

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - Look Now

John Legend - A Legendary Christmas

Barbra Streisand - Walls



MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE R&B

Daniel Caesar - Love Again [ft. Brandy]

H.E.R. - Couldn’t Been Her [ft. Bryson Tiller]

Lizzo - Exactly How I Feel [ft. Gucci Mane]

Lucky Daye - Roll Some Mo

Anderson .Paak - Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]



MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE R&B TRADIZIONALE

Bj the Chicago Kid - Time Today

India.Arie- Steady Love

Lizzo - Jerome

Lucky Daye - Real Games

PJ Morton - Built for Love [ft. Jazmine Sullivan]



MIGLIOR CANZONE R&B

H.E.R. - Could’ve Been [ft. Bryson Tiller]

Emily King - Look At Me Now

Chris Brown - No Guidance [ft. Drake]

Lucky Daye - Roll Some Mo

PJ Morton - Say So [ft. JoJo]



MIGLIOR ALBUM URBAN

Steve Lacy - Apollo XXI

Liz - Cuz I Love You

Georgia Anne Muldrow - Overload

Nao - Saturn

Jessie Reyez - Being Human in Public



MIGLIOR ALBUM R&B

BJ the Chicago Kid - 1123

Lucy Daye - Painted

Ella Mai - Ella Mai

PJ Morton - Paul

Anderson .Paak - Ventura

MIGLIOR ALBUM DANCE

Bonobo - Linked

The Chemical Brothers - Got to Keep On

Medusa - Piece of Your Heart [ft. Goodboys]

RÜFÜS DU SOL - Underwater

Skrillex and Boys Noize - Midnight Hour [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]

MIGLIOR ALBUM ELETTRONICO

Apparat - LP5

The Chemical Brothers - No Geography

Flume - Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)

RÜFÜS DU SOL - Solace

Tyco - Weather



MIGLIOR REMIX

Madonna - I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)

Miley Cyrus - Mother’s Daughter (Wuki Remix)

Jorja Smith - The One (High Contrast Remix)

Mild Minds - Swim (Ford. Remix)

Maria Davidson - Work It (Soulwax Remix)



MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE ROCK

Bones UK - Pretty Waste

Gary Clark Jr. - This Land

Brittany Howard - History Repeats

Karen O & Danger Mouse - Woman

Rival Sons - Too Bad



MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE METAL

Candlemass - Astorolus - The Great Octopus [ft. Tony Iommi]

Death Angel - Humanicide

I Prevail - Bow Down

Killswitch Engage - Unleashed

Tool - 7empest

MIGLIOR CANZONE ROCK

Tool - Fear Inoculum

The 1975 - Give Yourself a Try

Vampire Weekend - Harmony Hall

Brittany Howard - History Repeats

Gary Clark Jr. - This Land



MIGLIOR ALBUM ROCK

Bring Me the Horizon - amo

Cage the Elephant - Social Cues

The Cranberries - In the End

I Prevail - Trauma

Rival Sons - Feral Roots



MIGLIOR ALBUM ALTERNATIVO

Big Thief - U.F.O.F.

James Blake - Assume Form

Bon Iver - i,i

Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride

Thom Yorke - Anima

MIGLIOR ARTISTA COUNTRY

All Your'n - Tyler Childers

Girl Goin' Nowhere - Ashley McBryde

Ride Me Back Home - Willie Nelson

God's Country - Blake Shelton

Bring My Flowers Now - Tanya Tucker

MIGLIOR DUO/GRUPPO COUNTRY

Brand New Man - Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

I Don't Remember Me (Before You) - Brothers Osborne

Speechless - Dan & Shay

The Daughters - Little Big Town

Common - Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile



MIGLIOR CANZONE COUNTRY

Bring My Flowers Now - Tanya Tucker

Girl Goin' Nowhere - Ashley Mcbryde

It All Comes Out In The Wash - Miranda Lambert

Some Of It - Eric Church

Speechless - Dan + Shay



MIGLIOR ALBUM COUNTRY

Desperate Man - Eric Church

Stronger Than The Truth - Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel - Pistol Annies

Center Point Road - Thomas Rhett

While I'm Livin' - Tanya Tucker



MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA PER UN FILM

Various Artists - The Lion King: The Songs

Various Artists - Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

Various Artists - Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born



MIGLIOR COMPOSIZIONE PER UN FILM

Alan Silvestri - Avengers: Endgame

Hildur Guðnadóttir - Chernobyl

Ramin Djawadi - Game of Thrones: Season 8

Hans Zimmer - The Lion King

Marc Shaiman - Mary Poppins Returns



MIGLIOR CANZONE PER UN FILM

Chris Stapleton - The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy

Dolly Parton and Linda Perry - Girl in the Movies

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - I'll Never Love Again (Film Version)

Beyoncé - Spirit

Thom Yorke - Suspirium



MIGLIOR VIDEO

The Chemical Brothers - We’ve Got to Try

Gary Clark Jr. - This Land

FKA Twigs - Cellophane

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Official Movie)

Tove Lo - Glad He's Gone



MIGLIOR FILM MUSICALE

Beyoncé - Homecoming

David Crosby - Remember My Name

Miles Davis - Birth of the Cool

Various Artists - Shangri-La

Thom Yorke - Anima