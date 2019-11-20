Ecco qui tutti i nominati per gli "Oscar della musica"

LOS ANGELES - Sono Lizzo, Billie Eilish e Lil Nas X quelli che hanno raggranellato il maggior numero di nomination per i Grammy del 2020, gli Oscar della musica americana.
Il vero faccia a faccia, però, sarà proprio fra Lizzo e la Eilish che si contendono 4 dei premi più importanti, come Disco dell'anno, Canzone dell'anno e Miglior registrazione.
Da puntualizzare che, contando le nomination totali, Lizzo resta davanti ai colleghi con 8 nomination in totale, mentre Billie e Lil Nas ne hanno “solamente” 6.
Seguono a ruota, invece, due pesi massimi del pop: Ariana Grande (4 nominations) e Taylor Swift (3 nomination).
La 62esima edizione dei Grammy si terrà il prossimo 26 gennaio allo Staples Center di Los Angeles. A condurre la serata ci sarà Alicia Keys.
Qui di seguito tutti (ma proprio tutti) i nominati:
REGISTRAZIONE DELL'ANNO
Bon Iver - Hey Ma
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Ariana Grande - 7 rings
H.E.R. - Hard Place
Khalid - Talk
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road
Lizzo - Truth Hurts
Post Malone - Sunflower
ALBUM DELL'ANNO
Bon Iver - i,i
Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell!
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go
H.E.R. - I Used to Know Her
Lil Nas X - 7
Lizzo - Cuz I Love You
Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride
CANZONE DELL'ANNO
Lady Gaga - Always Remember Us This Way
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Brandi Carlile - Bring My Flowers Now
H.E.R. - Hard Place
Taylor Swift - Lover
Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell
Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Love
Lizzo - Truth Hurts
MIGLIOR ARTISTA ESORDIENTE
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
MIGLIOR ALBUM RAP
Revenge of the Dreamers III – Dreamville
Championships – Meek Mill
i am > i was – 21 Savage
IGOR – Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy – YBN Cordae
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
J. Cole - Middle Child
DaBaby - Suge
Dreamville - Down Bad [ft. J.I.D., Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG, Young Nudy]
Nipsey Hussle - Racks in the Middle [ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy]
Offset - Clout [ft. Cardi B]
MIGLIOR COLLABORAZIONE RAP
DJ Khaled - Higher [ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend]
Lil Baby and Gunna - Drip Too Hard
Lil Nas X - Panini
Mustard - Ballin [ft. Roddy Ricch]
Young Thug - The London [ft. J. Cole and Travis Scott]
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE POP DI UN ARTISTA SOLISTA
Beyoncé - Spirit
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Ariana Grande - 7 rings
Lizzo - Truth Hurts
Taylor Swift - You Need to Calm Down
MIGLIOR DUO/GRUPPO POP
Ariana Grande & the Social House - Boyfriend
The Jonas Brothers - Sucker
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]
Post Malone - Sunflower [ft. Swae Lee]
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Señorita
MIGLIOR ALBUM DI UN CANTANTE POP
Beyoncé - The Lion King: The Gift
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande - thank u, next
Ed Sheeran - No.6 Collaborations Project
Taylor Swift - Lover
MIGLIOR ALBUM POP TRADIZIONALE
Andrea Bocelli - Sì
Michael Bublé - Love (Deluxe Edition)
Elvis Costello & The Imposters - Look Now
John Legend - A Legendary Christmas
Barbra Streisand - Walls
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE R&B
Daniel Caesar - Love Again [ft. Brandy]
H.E.R. - Couldn’t Been Her [ft. Bryson Tiller]
Lizzo - Exactly How I Feel [ft. Gucci Mane]
Lucky Daye - Roll Some Mo
Anderson .Paak - Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE R&B TRADIZIONALE
Bj the Chicago Kid - Time Today
India.Arie- Steady Love
Lizzo - Jerome
Lucky Daye - Real Games
PJ Morton - Built for Love [ft. Jazmine Sullivan]
MIGLIOR CANZONE R&B
H.E.R. - Could’ve Been [ft. Bryson Tiller]
Emily King - Look At Me Now
Chris Brown - No Guidance [ft. Drake]
Lucky Daye - Roll Some Mo
PJ Morton - Say So [ft. JoJo]
MIGLIOR ALBUM URBAN
Steve Lacy - Apollo XXI
Liz - Cuz I Love You
Georgia Anne Muldrow - Overload
Nao - Saturn
Jessie Reyez - Being Human in Public
MIGLIOR ALBUM R&B
BJ the Chicago Kid - 1123
Lucy Daye - Painted
Ella Mai - Ella Mai
PJ Morton - Paul
Anderson .Paak - Ventura
MIGLIOR ALBUM DANCE
Bonobo - Linked
The Chemical Brothers - Got to Keep On
Medusa - Piece of Your Heart [ft. Goodboys]
RÜFÜS DU SOL - Underwater
Skrillex and Boys Noize - Midnight Hour [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]
MIGLIOR ALBUM ELETTRONICO
Apparat - LP5
The Chemical Brothers - No Geography
Flume - Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)
RÜFÜS DU SOL - Solace
Tyco - Weather
MIGLIOR REMIX
Madonna - I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)
Miley Cyrus - Mother’s Daughter (Wuki Remix)
Jorja Smith - The One (High Contrast Remix)
Mild Minds - Swim (Ford. Remix)
Maria Davidson - Work It (Soulwax Remix)
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE ROCK
Bones UK - Pretty Waste
Gary Clark Jr. - This Land
Brittany Howard - History Repeats
Karen O & Danger Mouse - Woman
Rival Sons - Too Bad
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE METAL
Candlemass - Astorolus - The Great Octopus [ft. Tony Iommi]
Death Angel - Humanicide
I Prevail - Bow Down
Killswitch Engage - Unleashed
Tool - 7empest
MIGLIOR CANZONE ROCK
Tool - Fear Inoculum
The 1975 - Give Yourself a Try
Vampire Weekend - Harmony Hall
Brittany Howard - History Repeats
Gary Clark Jr. - This Land
MIGLIOR ALBUM ROCK
Bring Me the Horizon - amo
Cage the Elephant - Social Cues
The Cranberries - In the End
I Prevail - Trauma
Rival Sons - Feral Roots
MIGLIOR ALBUM ALTERNATIVO
Big Thief - U.F.O.F.
James Blake - Assume Form
Bon Iver - i,i
Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride
Thom Yorke - Anima
MIGLIOR ARTISTA COUNTRY
All Your'n - Tyler Childers
Girl Goin' Nowhere - Ashley McBryde
Ride Me Back Home - Willie Nelson
God's Country - Blake Shelton
Bring My Flowers Now - Tanya Tucker
MIGLIOR DUO/GRUPPO COUNTRY
Brand New Man - Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
I Don't Remember Me (Before You) - Brothers Osborne
Speechless - Dan & Shay
The Daughters - Little Big Town
Common - Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile
MIGLIOR CANZONE COUNTRY
Bring My Flowers Now - Tanya Tucker
Girl Goin' Nowhere - Ashley Mcbryde
It All Comes Out In The Wash - Miranda Lambert
Some Of It - Eric Church
Speechless - Dan + Shay
MIGLIOR ALBUM COUNTRY
Desperate Man - Eric Church
Stronger Than The Truth - Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel - Pistol Annies
Center Point Road - Thomas Rhett
While I'm Livin' - Tanya Tucker
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA PER UN FILM
Various Artists - The Lion King: The Songs
Various Artists - Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
Various Artists - Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
MIGLIOR COMPOSIZIONE PER UN FILM
Alan Silvestri - Avengers: Endgame
Hildur Guðnadóttir - Chernobyl
Ramin Djawadi - Game of Thrones: Season 8
Hans Zimmer - The Lion King
Marc Shaiman - Mary Poppins Returns
MIGLIOR CANZONE PER UN FILM
Chris Stapleton - The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy
Dolly Parton and Linda Perry - Girl in the Movies
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - I'll Never Love Again (Film Version)
Beyoncé - Spirit
Thom Yorke - Suspirium
MIGLIOR VIDEO
The Chemical Brothers - We’ve Got to Try
Gary Clark Jr. - This Land
FKA Twigs - Cellophane
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Official Movie)
Tove Lo - Glad He's Gone
MIGLIOR FILM MUSICALE
Beyoncé - Homecoming
David Crosby - Remember My Name
Miles Davis - Birth of the Cool
Various Artists - Shangri-La
Thom Yorke - Anima