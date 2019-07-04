TEHERAN - Joss Stone è stata espulsa dall'Iran. Lo ha riferito la stessa cantante britannica, che ha documentato il lungo viaggio che stava compiendo su Instagram.

«Il nostro ultimo Paese nella lista era l'Iran. Sapevamo che non ci poteva essere un concerto pubblico, dato che sono una donna ed è illegale in questo Paese. Personalmente non mi va di andare in una prigione iraniana, né sto cercando di cambiare la politica dei Paesi che visito, né desidero mettere in pericolo altre persone».

A quanto pare le autorità hanno preso una decisione "preventiva": «Tuttavia, sembra che l'autorità non creda che non faremo un concerto pubblico, così ci hanno spuntato su quella che chiamano la 'lista nera', come abbiamo scoperto quando siamo arrivati nella sala immigrazione. Dopo lunghe discussioni con persone affabili e amichevoli, è stata presa la decisione di trattenerci per la notte e di mandarci via al mattino. Così vicino ma così lontano, questo momento ha spezzato un pezzettino del mio cuore».