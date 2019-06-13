Gaffe di Trump su Twitter, Carlo "Principe delle Balene". Il web si scatena

WASHINGTON - Nuova gaffe di Donald Trump su Twitter. Evocando i suoi recenti incontri a Londra, il presidente ha indicato Carlo come 'the Prince of Whales', ossia il Principe delle Balene.
L'errore (la 'h' in più nel termine Wales, Galles) è stato rapidamente corretto ma non dimenticato: il web si è lanciato in una gara di ironie e sarcasmi.
Il «Prince of Whales» deve essere una persona bellissima... forse va in giro in una mastodontica vasca con le ruote e si esprime in «balenese» come Dory di Finding Nemo... https://t.co/nlkpqlI0fu— Nick Brežnev (@matavitatau) 13 giugno 2019
Prince of Whales greeting his loyal subjects pic.twitter.com/7ib39e7pzy— Connor Stone (@stone1492) 13 giugno 2019
When you see the ‘Prince Of Whales’ trending at #1, and you know EXACTLY why, without even checking. Because our President is a moron. pic.twitter.com/sPYpERglez— Release The Full Mueller Report (@Gypsygoddess1) 13 giugno 2019
Free Willy 4: The Prince of Whales pic.twitter.com/bsWsblFpH6— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) 13 giugno 2019
I don't know who the artist for this is but here he is, the Prince of Whales. pic.twitter.com/uicPm7ZDiW— Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) 13 giugno 2019
1) Prince of Wales— Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) 13 giugno 2019
2) Prince of Whales
3) Prince of Wails pic.twitter.com/fFN0Sukk5R
White House Staff preparing to meet with the Prince of Whales. pic.twitter.com/uJfmvkHzXV— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) 13 giugno 2019
Prince of WHALES— 💫 (@manctacular) 13 giugno 2019
I'm still laughing 😂 😂 😂 #PrinceOfWhales pic.twitter.com/hizuUeRdZ5
#Wales "Prince of Whales"— AR Simmons (@arsimmons_rcn) 13 giugno 2019
Remedial Geography/Biology lesson: pic.twitter.com/TbK3Y5gl7E
British royal family right now😂😂— Myra Adam (@MyraAdam5) 13 giugno 2019
"Prince of Whales"
"Queen of England"#PrinceofWhales #QueenofEngland pic.twitter.com/qid8ChuR9g
Big Prince of Whales fan pic.twitter.com/51emJ8ODEA— General Boles (@GeneralBoles) 13 giugno 2019
First photos in from Trump's meeting with the Prince of Whales pic.twitter.com/MclQIT9G2A— Hazel Shearing (@hazelshearing) 13 giugno 2019
Penguin of the United States of Amurica meeting the Queen and Prince of Whales @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/rkcu5rdYSx— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) 13 giugno 2019
There's only one Prince of Whales pic.twitter.com/if3bW9VyEH— Oliver Willis (@owillis) 13 giugno 2019
'Prince of Whales'...you idiot #Wales #Cymru pic.twitter.com/1UF32Lww6B— Ben Miles Davies (@BenMilesDavies) 13 giugno 2019