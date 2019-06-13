20 minuti Music
13.06.2019 - 17:220

Gaffe di Trump su Twitter, Carlo "Principe delle Balene". Il web si scatena

Fotomontaggi, riferimenti e gif non sono mancati dopo l'errore del presidente americano

ARO/ats ans

WASHINGTON - Nuova gaffe di Donald Trump su Twitter. Evocando i suoi recenti incontri a Londra, il presidente ha indicato Carlo come 'the Prince of Whales', ossia il Principe delle Balene.

L'errore (la 'h' in più nel termine Wales, Galles) è stato rapidamente corretto ma non dimenticato: il web si è lanciato in una gara di ironie e sarcasmi.

 

trump balene prince of whales
