STATI UNITI
22.01.2021 - 17:300

È morta la star di "Lost" Mira Furlan

L'attrice era nota anche per la serie Tv "Babylon 5"

di Robert Krcmar
Giornalista in formazione

LOS ANGELES - L'attrice statunitense Mira Furlan è morta all'età di 65 anni.

Furlan, di origine croata, è nota per aver interpretato l'ambasciatrice Minbari Delenn nella serie tv fantascientifica degli anni '90 "Babylon 5", e quello di Danielle Rousseau nella nota serie "Lost".

Il creatore di "Babylon 5" J Michael Straczynski ha annunciato con «grande tristezza» il decesso di Furlan, scrivendo: «La nostra amica e compagna ha preso una strada dove non possiamo raggiungerla. Ma come tutte le cose, la raggiungeremo col tempo, e credo che avrà molte storie da raccontarci».

Non sono state fornite informazioni sulla causa della morte, anche se le condizioni di salute della donna erano peggiorate negli ultimi anni.

attrice babylon 5 lost mira furlan

