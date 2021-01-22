È morta la star di "Lost" Mira Furlan

LOS ANGELES - L'attrice statunitense Mira Furlan è morta all'età di 65 anni.
Furlan, di origine croata, è nota per aver interpretato l'ambasciatrice Minbari Delenn nella serie tv fantascientifica degli anni '90 "Babylon 5", e quello di Danielle Rousseau nella nota serie "Lost".
Il creatore di "Babylon 5" J Michael Straczynski ha annunciato con «grande tristezza» il decesso di Furlan, scrivendo: «La nostra amica e compagna ha preso una strada dove non possiamo raggiungerla. Ma come tutte le cose, la raggiungeremo col tempo, e credo che avrà molte storie da raccontarci».
Non sono state fornite informazioni sulla causa della morte, anche se le condizioni di salute della donna erano peggiorate negli ultimi anni.
It is a night of great sadness, for our friend and comrade had gone down the road where we cannot reach her. But as with all things, we will catch up with her in time, and I believe she will have many stories to tell us, and many new roles to share with the universe. pic.twitter.com/HyQlqyC19v— J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) January 22, 2021