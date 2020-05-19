«Justin Bieber e Ariana Grande si sono comprati la prima posizione in classifica»

CINCINNATI - Battibecco a distanza tra 6ix9ine, da un lato, e Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber e Billboard dall'altro. Il rapper noto anche come Tekashi ha infatti accusato il duo pop di essersi «comprato» la prima posizione della single chart della rivista americana di questa settimana.
Finito in terza posizione con la sua "Gooba", 6ix9ine ha pubblicato un video su Instagram in cui sostiene che la coppia di cantanti (che ha unito le forze per beneficenza) sia schizzata al primo posto con la sua "Stuck With U" barando. Per aumentare le vendite, Ariana Grande e Justin Bieber avrebbero in particolare comprato «30'000 copie» del loro pezzo usando «sei carte di credito». Billboard, inoltre, non avrebbe calcolato correttamente le vendite totalizzate dal rapper.
Sia le due star del pop che la rivista, però, rispediscono le accuse al mittente.
Su Instagram, Ariana Grande ha ribattuto che tutte le copie vendute sono state regolarmente comprate dai suoi fan e da quelli di Justin Bieber («mai più di quattro copie a testa, come prevedono le regole»). Senza mai nominarlo, ha quindi esortato 6ix9ine a essere un po' più «umile». Via Twitter, Justin Bieber ha inoltre ricordato al rapper che le visualizzazioni globali del suo video su YouTube non contano perché si tratta di una classifica nazionale americana. Quanto all'apparente balzo in avanti di "Stuck With U", 60mila copie si sono aggiunte improvvisamente al conteggio «perché non riveliamo i numeri fino alla fine della settimana»: «Si chiama strategia», ha fatto notare a 6ix9ine Bieber.
Anche Billboard, in un lungo articolo, ha risposto punto per punto alle accuse di brogli mosse da Tekashi. I numeri dello streaming visibili sulle diverse piattaforme, innanzitutto, non possono essere semplicemente sommati per arrivare al numero di copie vendute. Al momento di stilare la classifica, infatti, devono essere scremati includendo solo gli ascolti negli Stati Uniti ed escludendo gli streaming troppo corti, ripetuti eccessivamente o per i quali non sia possibile identificare l'utente.
Oltre a ricordare la differenza tra visualizzazioni globali su YouTube e classifica americana, Billboard ha escluso categoricamente la possibilità che migliaia di copie siano state acquistate con sei carte di credito e ha sottolineato che le proiezioni pre-pubblicazione sulle quali 6ix9ine si basa per dire che prima di lunedì era in testa non sono elaborate dalla rivista. Rispedita al mittente, infine, anche l'accusa di poca trasparenza.
Responso finale: questa settimana “Stuck With U” è prima e "Gooba" terza. Ma al secondo posto, chi c'è? Nicki Minaj, con "Say So", già in vetta alla Billboard Hot 100 settimana scorsa.
