«Justin Bieber e Ariana Grande si sono comprati la prima posizione in classifica»

Keystone
Da sinistra: Justin Bieber, 6ix9ine e Ariana Grande
ULTIME NOTIZIE People
Tutte
ITALIA
2 ore
Michelle Hunziker emozionata per la “prima volta” dal parrucchiere 
La conduttrice torna biondissima ed esulta su Instagram
STATI UNITI
4 ore
Attore di "Twilight" e la fidanzata trovati morti
Le autorità di Las Vegas stanno investigando sul decesso di Gregory Tyree Boyce
STATI UNITI
6 ore
Megan Fox e Brian Austin Green si sono lasciati
Si conclude così un matrimonio durato quasi un decennio
ITALIA
8 ore
Totti e Ilary, giornata speciale da turisti a Roma
Passeggiata in incognito in centro, poi le foto su Instagram
FOTO
STREAMING
12 ore
Omaggio a "The Last Dance", la più grande serie sportiva di sempre
Si è concluso il documentario su Michael Jordan e i Bulls. Ecco perché, secondo noi, ha avuto questo successo
ITALIA
21 ore
Elodie e l’amore complicato con Marracash
La cantante ha parlato della sua relazione con il rapper: “Siamo difficili”
VIDEO
STATI UNITI
1 gior
Il puzzle "impossibile" di Heinz per la quarantena
L'azienda americana ne ha messe in palio 57 scatole in un contest sui propri social network
STATI UNITI
1 gior
I protagonisti di "Friends" non sarebbero tutti bianchi, oggi
Lo ha affermato Lisa Kudrow, che ha difeso la serie dicendo che comunque c'erano cose «davvero progressiste»
FRANCIA
1 gior
È morto Michel Piccoli
Il grande attore francese aveva lavorato con alcuni dei principali registi europei
STATI UNITI
1 gior
Katy Perry si chiude in auto... per piangere
La popstar ha rivelato che questo è il suo modo di ritagliarsi uno spazio solo per lei
STATI UNITI
1 gior
È morto il killer di Tony Montana
Geno Silva, l'attore che uccide il personaggio di Al Pacino in "Scarface", aveva 72 anni
CANTONE
1 gior
Re-count: se l'evoluzione musicale non si può fermare
Il nuovo EP “Two-thirds” è una svolta radicale, ma organica, rispetto al passato: «Ogni brano ha una storia tutta sua»
VIDEO
STATI UNITI
2 gior
A breve il film sull'Eurovision Song Contest con Will Ferrell
Ci sarà anche Rachel McAdams e Demi Lovato. Già rilasciato anche il brano "Volcano Man"
STATI UNITI
2 gior
«I film con i supereroi? Roba da bambini. Non ne guardo»
La critica di Vincent Cassel al filone cinecomics. L'attore ha però rivelato cosa potrebbe far cambiare la sua idea
STATI UNITI
2 gior
Kaia Gerber si è spezzata un braccio: «Un piccolo incidente»
Misterioso infortunio per la top model figlia di Cindy Crawford
STATI UNITI
2 gior
Il mondo delle serie Usa piange la regista Lynn Shelton
Che aveva solo 54 anni ed è mancata improvvisamente, aveva lavorato a cose come “New Girl”, “Mad Men” e “GLOW”
STATI UNITI
2 gior
Addio a Fred Willard, comico da cult
L'attore è spirato per cause naturali all'età di 86 anni, la figlia: «Ci ha fatto felici fino all'ultimo»
ITALIA
2 gior
Pubblicano le foto di Stella, Bobo e Costanza arrabbiatissimi
Su Instagram il duro post contro i responsabili. «Procederemo legalmente»
ITALIA
3 gior
La Ferragni: «Da un anno e mezzo vado dallo psicologo»
La confessione dell’influencer, che poi lancia un appello alle vittime di abusi
ITALIA
3 gior
La hater lo insulta, Gabriel Garko la fulmina su Instagram
L’attore ha risposto alle offese facendo impazzire gli altri follower
ITALIA
3 gior
Chiambretti, il coronavirus e il ringraziamento al personale sanitario
Il presentatore ha raccontato il suo ricovero in ospedale in una lettera a Repubblica
STATI UNITI
4 gior
"Mad Max: Fury Road" fu «un inferno»
Lo hanno confessato alcune star del film del 2015 di George Miller
ITALIA
4 gior
C'è un nuovo singolo di Fedez
S'intitola "Problemi con tutti (Giuda)"
SVEZIA
4 gior
I 75 anni di Pippi Calzelunghe
Le celebrazioni avvengono in tono minore a causa della pandemia
ITALIA
4 gior
Diletta Leotta e mille rose in radio da un ammiratore misterioso
Clamorosa sorpresa per la conduttrice: Scardina sarà geloso?
ITALIA
4 gior
Malgioglio: «A Istanbul ho trovato il grande amore»
Il cantautore racconta il rapporto col fidanzato 38enne
STATI UNITI
4 gior
«Ad Harvey non sono mai piaciuto, non mi voleva in quei film»
Michael Madsen ha raccontato del suo difficile rapporto con Weinsten e di come Tarantino lo abbia sempre difeso
IRLANDA
5 gior
In quarantena in Irlanda, Matt Damon fa la felicità di una radio locale
L'attore ha chiamato in studio dopo molti appelli: «Mia moglie m'ha detto "Che idiota! Cerca il numero e contattali!"».
STATI UNITI
5 gior
Volete sapere quanti anni ha Homer Simpson?
Due giorni fa è stato il suo compleanno, ma per capire la sua età bisogna fare un salto indietro nel tempo
STATI UNITI
5 gior
Mary-Kate Olsen divorzia dal fratellastro di Sarkozy
Le limitazioni dell'attività dei tribunali di New York causa Covid-19 stanno complicando la situazione
REGNO UNITO
5 gior
Winona e Vanessa Paradis difendono Johnny Depp: «Mai stato violento»
L'attore porterà in tribunale il Sun che lo aveva definito «picchia mogli» sostenendo la tesi dell'ex Amber Heard
STATI UNITI
5 gior
Il nuovo record di parolacce nei film è di Jonah Hill
L'attore di "The Wolf of Wall Street" ha tolto il primato a Samuel L. Jackson
STATI UNITI
19.05.2020 - 18:000

«Justin Bieber e Ariana Grande si sono comprati la prima posizione in classifica»

Arrivato terzo, il rapper 6ix9ine accusa le due popstar: «Hanno comprato 30mila copie con sei carte di credito».

di Dario Ornaghi
Giornalista

CINCINNATI - Battibecco a distanza tra 6ix9ine, da un lato, e Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber e Billboard dall'altro. Il rapper noto anche come Tekashi ha infatti accusato il duo pop di essersi «comprato» la prima posizione della single chart della rivista americana di questa settimana.

Finito in terza posizione con la sua "Gooba", 6ix9ine ha pubblicato un video su Instagram in cui sostiene che la coppia di cantanti (che ha unito le forze per beneficenza) sia schizzata al primo posto con la sua "Stuck With U" barando. Per aumentare le vendite, Ariana Grande e Justin Bieber avrebbero in particolare comprato «30'000 copie» del loro pezzo usando «sei carte di credito». Billboard, inoltre, non avrebbe calcolato correttamente le vendite totalizzate dal rapper.

Sia le due star del pop che la rivista, però, rispediscono le accuse al mittente.

Su Instagram, Ariana Grande ha ribattuto che tutte le copie vendute sono state regolarmente comprate dai suoi fan e da quelli di Justin Bieber («mai più di quattro copie a testa, come prevedono le regole»). Senza mai nominarlo, ha quindi esortato 6ix9ine a essere un po' più «umile». Via Twitter, Justin Bieber ha inoltre ricordato al rapper che le visualizzazioni globali del suo video su YouTube non contano perché si tratta di una classifica nazionale americana. Quanto all'apparente balzo in avanti di "Stuck With U", 60mila copie si sono aggiunte improvvisamente al conteggio «perché non riveliamo i numeri fino alla fine della settimana»: «Si chiama strategia», ha fatto notare a 6ix9ine Bieber.

Anche Billboard, in un lungo articolo, ha risposto punto per punto alle accuse di brogli mosse da Tekashi. I numeri dello streaming visibili sulle diverse piattaforme, innanzitutto, non possono essere semplicemente sommati per arrivare al numero di copie vendute. Al momento di stilare la classifica, infatti, devono essere scremati includendo solo gli ascolti negli Stati Uniti ed escludendo gli streaming troppo corti, ripetuti eccessivamente o per i quali non sia possibile identificare l'utente.

Oltre a ricordare la differenza tra visualizzazioni globali su YouTube e classifica americana, Billboard ha escluso categoricamente la possibilità che migliaia di copie siano state acquistate con sei carte di credito e ha sottolineato che le proiezioni pre-pubblicazione sulle quali 6ix9ine si basa per dire che prima di lunedì era in testa non sono elaborate dalla rivista. Rispedita al mittente, infine, anche l'accusa di poca trasparenza.

Responso finale: questa settimana “Stuck With U” è prima e "Gooba" terza. Ma al secondo posto, chi c'è? Nicki Minaj, con "Say So", già in vetta alla Billboard Hot 100 settimana scorsa.

 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 

@billboard YOU’RE A LIE AND CORRUPT. YOU GOT CAUGHT CHEATING AND THE WORLD WILL KNOW.

Un post condiviso da IM BACK AND THEY MAD (@6ix9ine) in data:

 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 

Don’t worry we going #1 next time 💳 @billboard

Un post condiviso da IM BACK AND THEY MAD (@6ix9ine) in data:

 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 

thank u to everybody who supported this song, this cause and made this happen. we love uuuuu so much. 🤍 there’s so much to celebrate today. 🤍 however, i would like to say a few things. anyone who knows me or has followed me for a while knows that numbers aren’t the driving force in anything i do. i’m grateful to sing. grateful to have people who want to listen. grateful to even be here at all. i didn’t have a number one for the first five years of my career and it didn’t upset me at all because from the bottom of my heart, music is everything to me. my fans are everything to me. i promise i couldn’t ask for another fucking thing. so with this celebration today, i would like to address a few things which i don’t usually do (i don’t give my energy to drama or strange accusations normally but this has gone a little too far)...my fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE). they are ride or die motherfuckers and i thank god every day that i have them in my life. not just when they fight for us to win (even when i ask them not to as i did this week) but because they’re some of the greatest people i know. sales count for more than streams. u can not discredit this as hard as u try. to anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason.....), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself. be grateful you’re even here. that people want to listen to u at all. it’s a blessed position to be in. i’ve had a lot of “almost number ones” in my career and i never said a goddamn thing because I FEEL GRATEFUL TO EVEN BE HERE. TO WANT TO BE HEARD AT ALL .... and you should feel that way too. congratulations to all my talented ass peers in the top ten this week. even number 3. 🥰 and thank u to @billboard for this honor. and thank u to everybody who helped us raise a lot of money for a very important cause this week. love u all a lot.

Un post condiviso da Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) in data:

 

 

 

 

 

6ix9ine ariana grande billboard justin bieber
Potrebbe interessarti anche
Tutte
STATI UNITI
1 anno
Ecco come Ariana Grande ha salutato il suo ex-amore Mac Miller
Con un post Isntagram un po' anomalo. I due si erano lasciati ufficialmente a maggio, gli amici di lei: «È devastata dal dolore»
FOTO
STATI UNITI
3 mesi
Justin Bieber dice arrivederci ai baffi
Il cantante li ha rasati ma spiega che, presto, li rivedremo
VIDEO
STATI UNITI
1 anno
La dedica di Ariana Grande a Mac Miller
La cantante ha condiviso sui social il dolore per la scomparsa dell'ex fidanzato
AUSTRALIA
1 anno
Un giro del mondo fra corse estreme e nudismo per "vendicarsi" dell'ex
L'incredibile storia di Rachel Fitzpatrick e come una Spartan Race (e le gioie di stare nudi nella natura) possono cambiarti la vita per sempre

YouTube
Facebook
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter

Copyright © 1997-2020 TicinOnline SA - Tutti i diritti riservati
IMPRESSUM - DISCLAIMER - SEGNALACI - COMPANY PAGES
Disposizioni sulla protezione dei dati  -   Cookie e pubblicità online  -   Diritto all'oblio


Ultimo aggiornamento: 2020-05-19 18:15:03 | 91.208.130.85