20 minuti Music
Keystone
ULTIME NOTIZIE People
Tutte
STATI UNITI
1 ora
Sigourney Weaver ha compiuto 70 anni
STATI UNITI
3 ore
L'abito da sposa di Hailey Bieber è veramente qualcosa di notevole
STATI UNITI
4 ore
Kylie Jenner si circonda degli amici dopo l'addio a Travis Scott 
STATI UNITI
6 ore
Bella Thorne ha una nuova lei, e per Benji pare sia ok
STATI UNITI
6 ore
Nick Jonas rimpiazza Adam Levine
ITALIA
8 ore
Angelina Jolie: «Alla fine della storia con Brad mi sono sentita piccola, insignificante»
ITALIA
9 ore
Samanta Togni parla del fidanzato: «Ci siamo conosciuti in treno»
STATI UNITI
10 ore
L'Ispettore Gadget torna al cinema grazie alla Disney
ITALIA
11 ore
«La storia con Taylor è una trovata pubblicitaria»
CANTONE / STATI UNITI
14 ore
Jack Martin torna dagli Usa con premi e applausi
ITALIA
14 ore
Erica Piamonte: «Taylor prova ancora qualcosa per me»
STATI UNITI
1 gior
Adele e Skepta, la storia d'amore prende forma
STATI UNITI
1 gior
Chrissy Teigen e il tatuaggio che divide
STATI UNITI
1 gior
Camila Cabello chiede sempre consigli a Ed Sheeran
STATI UNITI
1 gior
50 Cent lavora a documentari su Tekashi 6ix9ine, Snoop Dogg e... se stesso
STATI UNITI
08.10.2019 - 18:100

James Van Der Beek aspetta il sesto figlio

Il protagonista della famosa serie tv Dawson's Creek e la moglie Kimberly hanno vissuto ben tre dolorosi aborti spontanei negli ultimi anni

Bang ShowBiz

LOS ANGELES - James Van Der Beek e la moglie Kimberly aspettano il loro sesto figlio insieme. L'attore 42enne ha utilizzato Instagram per rivelare che la sua famiglia sta per allargarsi.

L'ex protagonista della famosissima serie tv 'Dawson's Creek', che ha già i piccoli Olivia, 8 anni, Joshua, 7, Annabel Leah, 5, Emilia, 3, e Gwendolyn, 16 mesi, ha scritto sul social: «Siamo eccitatissimi di annunciare che un altro piccolo gomitolo di gioia ci ha scelti per diventare la sua famiglia. Abbiamo deciso di fare la prima ecografia accompagnati dalle telecamere di 'Dancing With The Stars' (la versione americana di 'Ballando con le Stelle', di cui James è attualmente concorrente, ndr), anche se non avrei mai pensato che avremmo potuto fare una cosa del genere... ma io e Kimberly in passato avevamo già vissuto tre di questi appuntamenti per poi scoprire che non c'era battito cardiaco e lei voleva condividere questo momento».

«L'aborto è qualcosa di cui le persone non parlano quasi mai, e che spesso diventa un segreto. Non ci deve però essere nessuna vergogna intorno a una cosa del genere, bisogna darsi il tempo per elaborare il lutto. Abbiamo deciso di fare questa cosa con le telecamere per mostrare a tutti che non c'è niente da nascondere quando capita una cosa del genere e che invece in un momento del genere bisogna chiedere aiuto agli amici e alla famiglia. Noi fortunatamente stavolta ce ne siamo andati piangendo lacrime di gioia», ha concluso.

Lo scorso anno James aveva rivelato che la moglie Kimberly aveva avuto ben tre aborti spontanei.

sesto figlio aborti spontanei emilia gwendolyn van der beek
Potrebbe interessarti anche
Tutte
STATI UNITI
1 anno
Anche James Van Der Beek denuncia molestie
STATI UNITI
2 mesi
Demi Lovato è rinata grazie alla sua famiglia
STATI UNITI
3 sett
Il pazzo videoclip di "Liar"
STATI UNITI
2 mesi
Keanu Reeves vorrebbe riprovarci: «Sogno ancora una famiglia»
Copyright © 1997-2019 TicinOnline SA - Tutti i diritti riservati
IMPRESSUM - DISCLAIMER - SEGNALACI - COMPANY PAGES
Disposizioni sulla protezione dei dati  -   Cookie e pubblicità online  -   Diritto all'oblio


Ultimo aggiornamento: 2019-10-08 20:31:51 | 91.208.130.87