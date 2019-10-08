James Van Der Beek aspetta il sesto figlio

LOS ANGELES - James Van Der Beek e la moglie Kimberly aspettano il loro sesto figlio insieme. L'attore 42enne ha utilizzato Instagram per rivelare che la sua famiglia sta per allargarsi.

L'ex protagonista della famosissima serie tv 'Dawson's Creek', che ha già i piccoli Olivia, 8 anni, Joshua, 7, Annabel Leah, 5, Emilia, 3, e Gwendolyn, 16 mesi, ha scritto sul social: «Siamo eccitatissimi di annunciare che un altro piccolo gomitolo di gioia ci ha scelti per diventare la sua famiglia. Abbiamo deciso di fare la prima ecografia accompagnati dalle telecamere di 'Dancing With The Stars' (la versione americana di 'Ballando con le Stelle', di cui James è attualmente concorrente, ndr), anche se non avrei mai pensato che avremmo potuto fare una cosa del genere... ma io e Kimberly in passato avevamo già vissuto tre di questi appuntamenti per poi scoprire che non c'era battito cardiaco e lei voleva condividere questo momento».

«L'aborto è qualcosa di cui le persone non parlano quasi mai, e che spesso diventa un segreto. Non ci deve però essere nessuna vergogna intorno a una cosa del genere, bisogna darsi il tempo per elaborare il lutto. Abbiamo deciso di fare questa cosa con le telecamere per mostrare a tutti che non c'è niente da nascondere quando capita una cosa del genere e che invece in un momento del genere bisogna chiedere aiuto agli amici e alla famiglia. Noi fortunatamente stavolta ce ne siamo andati piangendo lacrime di gioia», ha concluso.

Lo scorso anno James aveva rivelato che la moglie Kimberly aveva avuto ben tre aborti spontanei.