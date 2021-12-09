Segnalaci
IMAGO / Matrix
ULTIME NOTIZIE People
Tutte
ITALIA
4 ore
Barbara D’Urso, ombre sulla storia con Francesco Zangrillo
La conduttrice e il broker non si vedono insieme da settembre: è tutto finito?
ITALIA
9 ore
Federica Pellegrini, il compagno Matteo Giunta litigò con Filippo Magnini
Il futuro sposo ammette che ci furono momenti di tensione con l’ex della nuotatrice
CANTONE
1 gior
Due ex del CISA per "Becoming Maestre"
Il progetto è promosso da Netflix Italia e dai Premi David di Donatello
STATI UNITI
1 gior
Il pubblico ha scelto The Rock e Scarlett
La serie dell'anno è "Loki", mentre tra i musicisti sono stati premiati Lil Nas X e Adele
ITALIA
1 gior
«Can Yaman? Diletta Leotta era legata a un’altra persona»
La giornalista Rai Paola Ferrari torna a sollevare dubbi sulla storia d’amore fra i due definita “costruita”
ITALIA / STATI UNITI
09.12.2021 - 16:300

L'appello di Stevie Van Zandt a difesa dello stadio San Siro di Milano

«Abbiamo abbastanza grattacieli e centri commerciali al mondo ma c'è un solo San Siro!» ha twittato il musicista

di Fabio Caironi
Giornalista

MILANO - Anche una leggenda del rock scende in campo per salvare lo stadio Giuseppe Meazza di Milano.

Stevie Van Zandt, ovvero il chitarrista della E Street Band di Bruce Springsteen, ha twittato il suo appello affinché la struttura sportiva in zona San Siro (che è stata sede anche di memorabili concerti) venga salvata. «Abbiamo abbastanza grattacieli e centri commerciali al mondo ma c'è un solo San Siro!».

L'attore e musicista ha poi condiviso con i follower (oltre 264mila) l'indirizzo e-mail del comitato Sì Meazza.

e street band milano san siro stadio stevie van zandt
Potrebbe interessarti anche
Tutte
MILANO
2 mesi
«Disgustato dai fischi a Donnarumma»
Mino Raiola critica i rossoneri dopo i fischi di San Siro: «La verità è che non hanno saputo o potuto tenerlo...».

YouTube
Facebook
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
TikTok

Copyright © 1997-2021 TicinOnline SA - Tutti i diritti riservati
IMPRESSUM - DISCLAIMER - SEGNALACI - COMPANY PAGES
Disposizioni sulla protezione dei dati  -   Cookie e pubblicità online  -   Diritto all'oblio


Ultimo aggiornamento: 2021-12-09 18:37:59 | 91.208.130.85