L'appello di Stevie Van Zandt a difesa dello stadio San Siro di Milano

MILANO - Anche una leggenda del rock scende in campo per salvare lo stadio Giuseppe Meazza di Milano.
Stevie Van Zandt, ovvero il chitarrista della E Street Band di Bruce Springsteen, ha twittato il suo appello affinché la struttura sportiva in zona San Siro (che è stata sede anche di memorabili concerti) venga salvata. «Abbiamo abbastanza grattacieli e centri commerciali al mondo ma c'è un solo San Siro!».
L'attore e musicista ha poi condiviso con i follower (oltre 264mila) l'indirizzo e-mail del comitato Sì Meazza.
We need to save San Siro! One of the last of the great venues! We have enough skyscrapers and shopping malls in the world but there is only one San Siro! Use this email and give your name and say San Siro forever! comitatosimeazza@gmail.com— Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) December 9, 2021