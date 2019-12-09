Golden Globes, ecco le nomination

LOS ANGELES - Sono state da poco annunciate le nomination per i Golden Globe Awards 2020. Il premio consegnato dall'Associazione della stampa estera a Los Angeles è secondo per importanza solamente agli Oscar e negli anni è servito da indicatore su come voteranno poi i giurati dell'Academy.

Cinema

Miglior film drammatico

1917

Joker

The Irishman

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Miglior film commedia o musical

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Rocketman

Knives Out

Miglior film straniero

The Farewell

Les Miserable

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a lady on fire

Miglior film d'animazione

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Miglior regista

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Miglior attore in un film drammatico

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Christian Bale, Ford vs Ferrari

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Miglior attore in un film commedia e musical

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Miglior attrice in un film drammatico

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Miglior attrice in un film commedia o musical

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette?

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Miglior attore non protagonista

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Benning, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Miglior sceneggiatura

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Jonn-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Miglior colonna sonora originale

Motherless Brooklyn

Little Women

Joker

1917

Marriage Story

Miglior canzone

“Beautiful Ghosts,” Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Elton John, Rocketman

“Into the Unknown,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II

“Spirit,” Beyoncé, The Lion King

“Stand Up, Harriet

TV

Migliore serie televisiva drammatica

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Succession

The Morning Show

Migliore serie televisiva musicale o commedia

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Miglior miniserie o film per la tv

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Vernon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Miglior attore in una serie televisiva drammatica

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Miglior attrice in una serie televisiva drammatica

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Miglior attore in una serie televisiva musicale o comica

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Miglior attrice in una serie televisiva musicale o comica

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie tv

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie tv

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Miglior attore in un film tv o miniserie

Christopher Abbott, Catch 22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Miglior attrice in un film tv o miniserie

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

La cerimonia di consegna della 77esima edizione è in programma al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Los Angeles il 5 gennaio.

keystone-sda.ch (Nicole Rivelli)