Golden Globes, ecco le nomination

LOS ANGELES - Sono state da poco annunciate le nomination per i Golden Globe Awards 2020. Il premio consegnato dall'Associazione della stampa estera a Los Angeles è secondo per importanza solamente agli Oscar e negli anni è servito da indicatore su come voteranno poi i giurati dell'Academy.
Cinema
Miglior film drammatico
1917
Joker
The Irishman
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Miglior film commedia o musical
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Rocketman
Knives Out
Miglior film straniero
The Farewell
Les Miserable
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a lady on fire
Miglior film d'animazione
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Miglior regista
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Miglior attore in un film drammatico
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Christian Bale, Ford vs Ferrari
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Miglior attore in un film commedia e musical
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Miglior attrice in un film drammatico
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Miglior attrice in un film commedia o musical
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette?
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Miglior attore non protagonista
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Benning, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Miglior sceneggiatura
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Jonn-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Miglior colonna sonora originale
Motherless Brooklyn
Little Women
Joker
1917
Marriage Story
Miglior canzone
“Beautiful Ghosts,” Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Elton John, Rocketman
“Into the Unknown,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II
“Spirit,” Beyoncé, The Lion King
“Stand Up, Harriet
TV
Migliore serie televisiva drammatica
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Succession
The Morning Show
Migliore serie televisiva musicale o commedia
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Miglior miniserie o film per la tv
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Vernon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Miglior attore in una serie televisiva drammatica
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Miglior attrice in una serie televisiva drammatica
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Miglior attore in una serie televisiva musicale o comica
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Miglior attrice in una serie televisiva musicale o comica
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie tv
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie tv
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Miglior attore in un film tv o miniserie
Christopher Abbott, Catch 22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Miglior attrice in un film tv o miniserie
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
La cerimonia di consegna della 77esima edizione è in programma al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Los Angeles il 5 gennaio.
