11.09.2019 - 10:010

Piastre, palle da bowling, cocchi e molto altro: no, è solo l'iPhone 11 Pro

È meme mania sul nuovo telefono presentato da Apple

ARO

CUPERTINO - Martedì sera è stato presentato il nuovo iPhone 11 Pro. Apple ha introddotto la dicitura Pro alla linea dei suoi telefonini, presentati come «i migliori e più avanzati mai fatti». Una delle caratteristiche che distingue il nuovo modello è la tripla fotocamera… Tanto apprezzata quanto capace di alimentare l’ironia della rete.

Su Twitter si susseguono meme che confrontano l’aspetto dell’apparecchio con piastre per cucinare, palle da bowling, cocchi, fidget spinner… e molto altro. È chiaro, per alcuni, che le telecamere saranno usate per spiare con ancora più facilità gli utilizzatori.

Non solo fotocamere… C’è anche chi ironizza sul prezzo, non proprio abbordabile, del telefono: sarà necessario vendere un rene?

