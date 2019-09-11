Piastre, palle da bowling, cocchi e molto altro: no, è solo l'iPhone 11 Pro

CUPERTINO - Martedì sera è stato presentato il nuovo iPhone 11 Pro. Apple ha introddotto la dicitura Pro alla linea dei suoi telefonini, presentati come «i migliori e più avanzati mai fatti». Una delle caratteristiche che distingue il nuovo modello è la tripla fotocamera… Tanto apprezzata quanto capace di alimentare l’ironia della rete.
Su Twitter si susseguono meme che confrontano l’aspetto dell’apparecchio con piastre per cucinare, palle da bowling, cocchi, fidget spinner… e molto altro. È chiaro, per alcuni, che le telecamere saranno usate per spiare con ancora più facilità gli utilizzatori.
Non solo fotocamere… C’è anche chi ironizza sul prezzo, non proprio abbordabile, del telefono: sarà necessario vendere un rene?
Love that fidget spinner camera module😹 ♥️ on 11pro.#AppleEvent #iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/Z1Ko7VVhdl— Shaam garg (@ShaamGarg) September 10, 2019
The new #iphone11 be out her looking like Empereor zurgs gun from Toy Story pic.twitter.com/7bR0qhIuqS— Jungshooketh (@jungsh00kez) September 10, 2019
Think wisely.. 🤔🤔#iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/1dHFxHM4Ge— 🌺 Punjabi Kuree 🌺 (@Huma__Iqbal__) September 10, 2019
Now you know why there are three.#iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/uBlaPR6x62— thelastdancer (@pavankvin) September 11, 2019
Just got my #iPhone11, who’s trying to go bowling pic.twitter.com/grpTJB57ql— heidi 🎈 (@heidohiyo) September 11, 2019
Introducing the new Coconut 11 PRO #AppleEvent #iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/yCMbvpSrSz— Ravi Prajapati (@herewithravi) September 11, 2019
Before and after buying iPhone 11 #Apple#iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/cdGNO3hztp— Pakistani (@pakistan262478) September 11, 2019
10 years challenge 😂😂😂#iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/Wv7OJcYsIJ— Europe Vijay Fans 👑 ARS (arise4) (@Ken4uuu) September 11, 2019
How to buy iphone 11 🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭#iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/rHT25vbFxy— Syaza M. (@oohsyzm) September 11, 2019
Jony Ive leaves Apple for a minute and this is what they do #AppleEvent #iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/cpLL8TEkMi— LordPanda (@qazipanda) September 11, 2019
