A Hong Kong rubano la carta igienica

Despite the shortage of medical supplies in #HongKong, toilet paper became another targets for panic buying.

3 robbers with knives looted 60 packs toilet paper from #WelcomeSupermarket at #MongKok around 6 am today.

Dude... toilet paper... https://t.co/gUuCwNKGbg pic.twitter.com/n4xSe1hBd6