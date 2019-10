Iceberg gigante si stacca, «nessuna paura»

A gigantic iceberg has calved from the Amery Ice Shelf in East #Antarctica. The tabular iceberg, named D-28, is 1636 square km in size, or about 50 x 30 km - about the size of urban Sydney. https://t.co/rCL2g1qe9V

📸 ESA Sentinel-1A pic.twitter.com/SVLp1aF84l